TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] Stock trading around $1.03 per share: What’s Next?

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] traded at a low on 05/27/21, posting a -3.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.03. The company report on May 22, 2021 that TD Holdings, Inc. Receives NASDAQ Notice on Late Filing of its Form 10-Q.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, announced that it has received a notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market on May 18, 2021 notifying the Company that, because its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “2021 10-Q”) was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of May 17, 2021, the Company is therefore not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

This Notice received has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s shares. As previously disclosed on the Company’s Form 8-K and 8-K/A filed on March 29 and March 31, 2021, respectively, the Company’s audit committee, after consultation with the Company’s management concluded, that the Company’s audited financial statements at and for the periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 contained in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q should no longer be relied upon. Nasdaq has provided the Company until June 4, 2021 to submit a plan to regain compliance. The compliance plan is required to provide a summary of the independent investigation into the reasons that led to the Company’s conclusion that the previously filed financials should no longer be relied upon. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to September 27, 2021, to regain compliance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1425979 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TD Holdings Inc. stands at 8.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.48%.

The market cap for GLG stock reached $94.40 million, with 58.62 million shares outstanding and 50.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 966.58K shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 1425979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -22.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4615, while it was recorded at 1.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1492 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.13 and a Gross Margin at +14.42. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278.12.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now -61.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.38. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] managed to generate an average of -$266,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 153,168, which is approximately 568.243% of the company’s market cap and around 28.63% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 95,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in GLG stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $73000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly 33.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 287,930 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 123,939 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 50,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,250 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 123,939 shares during the same period.