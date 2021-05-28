ROTH Capital slashes price target on Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] – find out why.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation [AMEX: WRN] jumped around 0.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.64 at the close of the session, up 18.92%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that White Gold Corp. Outlines Additional Significant Gold Anomalies at the Betty Property, Yukon, Canada.

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) is pleased to announce significant soil geochemistry results from 2020 soil sampling at its Betty property. The property is strategically located contiguous to and 15km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN) Casino deposit (14.5 Moz gold & 7.1 Blbs copper (Measured & Indicated) and 6.6 Moz gold and 3.3 Blb copper (Inferred), and 40km east of Newmont Corporation’s (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee Gold deposit which host gold resources of 2.17 Moz Indicated & 0.50 Moz Inferred (Figure 1). The Betty property consists of 860 claims totalling 17,127 hectares that cover the strike extension of the east-trending dextral strike-slip Coffee Creek Fault which exerts important structural controls on mineralization at the Coffee deposit. This work formed part of the Company’s 2020 exploration program backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the prolific White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock is now 114.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.77 and lowest of $2.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.29, which means current price is +135.69% above from all time high which was touched on 05/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 816.56K shares, WRN reached a trading volume of 3710896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2017, representing the official price target for Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Copper and Gold Corporation is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.92. With this latest performance, WRN shares gained by 73.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.28 for Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.34 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for WRN is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] managed to generate an average of -$338,893 per employee.

There are presently around $36 million, or 14.39% of WRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,114,600, which is approximately -5.139% of the company’s market cap and around 8.62% of the total institutional ownership; CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 3,698,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.21 million in WRN stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $7.1 million in WRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Copper and Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Western Copper and Gold Corporation [AMEX:WRN] by around 1,003,918 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,714,323 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 13,395,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,113,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,496 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,082,150 shares during the same period.