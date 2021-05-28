Raymond James slashes price target on Prologis Inc. [PLD] – find out why.

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] loss -0.55% on the last trading session, reaching $116.86 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Scott Marshall Named Global Head of Prologis’ Customer Led Solutions Division.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, announced that Scott Marshall has joined the company as global head of its Customer Led Solutions division, which develops, manages and executes relationships with multimarket customers across the globe. Reporting directly to Prologis chief customer officer Michael Curless, Marshall will be responsible for transforming the customer experience and expanding customer and broker relationships.

“Scott is a seasoned, strategic executive with an excellent track record in delivering results,” said Curless. “His customer-first approach will accelerate our work to ensure a connected experience across all Prologis touchpoints as we continue to reshape the future of logistics real estate.”.

Prologis Inc. represents 739.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.32 billion with the latest information. PLD stock price has been found in the range of $116.71 to $118.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 3465574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $123.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 73.36.

Trading performance analysis for PLD stock

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.02, while it was recorded at 117.65 for the last single week of trading, and 103.88 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prologis Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $82,172 million, or 97.10% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,650,321, which is approximately 1.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,006,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.81 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.92 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 540 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 27,365,180 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 26,801,770 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 645,112,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,279,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,042,199 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,042,477 shares during the same period.