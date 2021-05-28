Novartis AG [NVS] Is Currently -0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] closed the trading session at $88.48 on 05/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.31, while the highest price level was $89.03. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Novartis and Molecular Partners announce start of EMPATHY clinical trial for ensovibep for the treatment of COVID-19.

EMPATHY global multi-center Phase 2 – 3 study, recruiting patients with COVID-19 infection, aiming to prevent worsening symptoms and hospitalization.

The study plans to enroll 2100 patients, with 400 patients to be enrolled into Phase 2, followed by 1700 patients in Phase 3.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.30 percent and weekly performance of 0.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, NVS reached to a volume of 3492074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novartis AG [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $104.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on NVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 47.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NVS stock trade performance evaluation

Novartis AG [NVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, NVS shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.59 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.28, while it was recorded at 88.45 for the last single week of trading, and 88.14 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG [NVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.23 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Novartis AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.59.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 12.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.88. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG [NVS] managed to generate an average of $71,616 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novartis AG [NVS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novartis AG posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 8.06%.

Novartis AG [NVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,559 million, or 10.80% of NVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 21,670,237, which is approximately 0.252% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 20,543,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in NVS stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $1.76 billion in NVS stock with ownership of nearly -1.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novartis AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Novartis AG [NYSE:NVS] by around 9,946,879 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 18,409,811 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 191,008,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,365,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVS stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,760,693 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,520,146 shares during the same period.