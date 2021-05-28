New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] Stock trading around $4.56 per share: What’s Next?

New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX: GBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.43%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, reported Results of Operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported a net income applicable to common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of ($79,000), compared to net loss from continuing operations of ($34,000) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, GBR stock rose by 404.98%.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.84 million, with 4.79 million shares outstanding and 2.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, GBR stock reached a trading volume of 1584105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Concept Energy Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 109.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41.

GBR Stock Performance Analysis:

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.43. With this latest performance, GBR shares gained by 13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 404.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.38, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Concept Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -363.37 and a Gross Margin at +28.71. New Concept Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.49.

Return on Total Capital for GBR is now -10.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, GBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] managed to generate an average of -$26,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.00% of GBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBR stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 47,030, which is approximately 214.057% of the company’s market cap and around 28.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 33,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in GBR stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in GBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Concept Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX:GBR] by around 159,825 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 71,390 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 26,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,951 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 71,390 shares during the same period.