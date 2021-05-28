Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $52

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] price surged by 9.75 percent to reach at $2.31. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Update – Nanox to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announces that Nanox’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ran Poliakine will make a company presentation and the leadership team will host investor 1×1 meetings during the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is being held June 1st through June 4th.

Mr. Poliakine’s presentation is scheduled for Friday, June 4, at 10:00am ET. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/nani/1840266.

A sum of 2917899 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.63M shares. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares reached a high of $26.00 and dropped to a low of $23.55 until finishing in the latest session at $26.00.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 2.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

NNOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.82. With this latest performance, NNOX shares dropped by -26.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.28, while it was recorded at 23.52 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NNOX is now -39.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.62. Additionally, NNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] managed to generate an average of -$876,300 per employee.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66 million, or 11.10% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 471,480, which is approximately 1024.285% of the company’s market cap and around 28.01% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 452,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.72 million in NNOX stocks shares; and LONGITUDE (CAYMAN) LTD., currently with $5.63 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly 29.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 909,053 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 672,741 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,212,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,794,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 300,688 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 235,757 shares during the same period.