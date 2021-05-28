Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Stock trading around $5.77 per share: What’s Next?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] loss -0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $5.77 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Shawn McElmoyl Joins The Private Bank at Union Bank as Private Wealth Management Executive for Northern Region.

Union Bank announced that Shawn McElmoyl has joined as Managing Director and Private Wealth Management Executive for Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, reporting to the Head of Wealth Management.

McElmoyl will be responsible for growing and managing a high-caliber team of Private Wealth Advisors serving the needs of high net worth individuals, non-profit organizations, business owners, corporate executives, and professional service firms throughout Northern California, Oregon and Washington. Under his leadership, McElmoyl’s team will help drive wealth planning and financial strategies leveraging investments1, risk management1, trust and estate services, and banking services.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. represents 12.85 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $78.59 billion with the latest information. MUFG stock price has been found in the range of $5.71 to $5.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 3506877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.98.

Trading performance analysis for MUFG stock

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.57, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.53. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.40.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 510.23. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.86.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 18.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

There are presently around $1,062 million, or 1.60% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 78,481,018, which is approximately 11.949% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 11,790,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.62 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $59.01 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -13.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 25,053,984 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 4,342,253 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 153,012,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,408,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,549,197 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 294,414 shares during the same period.