Market cap of The Lion Electric Company [LEV] reaches 3.45B – now what?

The Lion Electric Company [NYSE: LEV] plunged by -$0.79 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.44 during the day while it closed the day at $19.16. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Lion Electric Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Following Successful Public Listing.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on March 31, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated.

Q1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS.

The Lion Electric Company stock has also gained 4.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEV stock has declined by -3.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 67.78% and gained 7.76% year-on date.

The market cap for LEV stock reached $3.45 billion, with 188.52 million shares outstanding and 157.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, LEV reached a trading volume of 1177881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Lion Electric Company [LEV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Lion Electric Company is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 121.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LEV stock trade performance evaluation

The Lion Electric Company [LEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, LEV shares gained by 3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.78% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for The Lion Electric Company [LEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.15, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading.

The Lion Electric Company [LEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Lion Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The Lion Electric Company [LEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $121 million, or 7.80% of LEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEV stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 2,170,046, which is approximately -15.339% of the company’s market cap and around 49.84% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 1,069,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.33 million in LEV stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $17.08 million in LEV stock with ownership of nearly 105.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Lion Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in The Lion Electric Company [NYSE:LEV] by around 1,760,702 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 9,400,019 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,078,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,082,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEV stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 598,194 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,862,329 shares during the same period.