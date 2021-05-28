Market cap of Synchrony Financial [SYF] reaches 26.92B – now what?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.92%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Synchrony Announces Approval of a $2.9 Billion Share Repurchase Program and Plans to Maintain Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 Per Share.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $2.9 billion, for the period which commenced April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, and intends to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock. The share repurchase program supersedes the program previously announced on January 29, 2021, and does not include the impact of any capital which would be released if the Loan Receivables associated with the Gap program are sold at expiration of the existing program agreement.

The company expects to make share repurchases from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals.

Over the last 12 months, SYF stock rose by 118.97%. The one-year Synchrony Financial stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.7. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.92 billion, with 583.30 million shares outstanding and 579.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, SYF stock reached a trading volume of 4334161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $50.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SYF shares from 33 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.70.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.12 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.93, while it was recorded at 46.28 for the last single week of trading, and 34.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.14 and a Gross Margin at +88.92. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.80.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.20. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $83,939 per employee.

SYF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 3.05%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,996 million, or 98.00% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,183,822, which is approximately 0.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,735,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.09 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 8.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 63,688,956 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 68,594,794 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 402,379,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 534,663,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,100,101 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 25,933,730 shares during the same period.