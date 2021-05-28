Market cap of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] reaches 15.87B – now what?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] jumped around 0.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $49.01 at the close of the session, up 1.60%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75091.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock is now -13.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAGS Stock saw the intraday high of $50.19 and lowest of $47.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.83, which means current price is +29.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 3451839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $64.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $70, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PAGS stock. On September 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PAGS shares from 47 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 133.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has PAGS stock performed recently?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.44, while it was recorded at 47.11 for the last single week of trading, and 46.70 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.87 and a Gross Margin at +15.84. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.65.

Return on Total Capital for PAGS is now -4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.00. Additionally, PAGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 7.27%.

Insider trade positions for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]

There are presently around $8,971 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,022,206, which is approximately -0.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 18,612,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $897.88 million in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $471.37 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly -14.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 23,720,871 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 31,607,932 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 130,628,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,957,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,183,842 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,889,196 shares during the same period.