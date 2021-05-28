Market cap of Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] reaches 967.48M – now what?

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NYSE: NTP] surged by $2.53 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $26.34 during the day while it closed the day at $26.12. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Nam Tai Property Inc. Reports Q1 2021 Results.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”) (NYSE Symbol: NTP) announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS.

Nam Tai Property Inc. stock has also gained 9.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTP stock has inclined by 187.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 376.64% and gained 346.50% year-on date.

The market cap for NTP stock reached $967.48 million, with 39.20 million shares outstanding and 16.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 472.08K shares, NTP reached a trading volume of 1302124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nam Tai Property Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

NTP stock trade performance evaluation

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.56. With this latest performance, NTP shares gained by 123.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 376.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 370.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.24 for Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.40, while it was recorded at 25.17 for the last single week of trading, and 9.45 for the last 200 days.

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.36 and a Gross Margin at +55.72. Nam Tai Property Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.04.

Return on Total Capital for NTP is now 5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.53. Additionally, NTP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] managed to generate an average of $141,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Nam Tai Property Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nam Tai Property Inc. go to 12.50%.

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $314 million, or 19.70% of NTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTP stocks are: IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD. with ownership of 5,774,800, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.50% of the total institutional ownership; ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,285,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.68 million in NTP stocks shares; and KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC /DE/, currently with $31.04 million in NTP stock with ownership of nearly -6.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nam Tai Property Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Nam Tai Property Inc. [NYSE:NTP] by around 1,564,377 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 764,849 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 10,999,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,329,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 396,487 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 470,054 shares during the same period.