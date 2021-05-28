Market cap of EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] reaches 46.60M – now what?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: EZGO] slipped around -1.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.52 at the close of the session, down -19.57%. The company report on May 27, 2021 that EZGO Technologies Ltd. Announces Pricing of Upsized $12 Million Registered Direct Offering.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, announced that it entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors in connection with a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 2,564,102 units of its securities (each, a “Unit”), with each Unit consisting of (i) one ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.001 per share, and (ii) one warrant to purchase 0.7 ordinary share (the “Warrants”), for aggregate gross proceeds of $12 million (which offering was upsized from the previously sized $10 million), before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Warrants will be immediately exercisable after the date of issuance (the “Initial Exercise Date”) at an exercise price of $4.68 per share, subject to adjustments, and will expire two years after the Initial Exercise Date. The offering is expected to close on or about June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

FT Global Capital, Inc. is acting as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 189.33K shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 2882992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for EZGO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has EZGO stock performed recently?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.39.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.90 for EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.74 and a Gross Margin at +10.60. EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.87.

Return on Total Capital for EZGO is now -0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.20. Additionally, EZGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]

2 institutional holders increased their position in EZGO Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:EZGO] by around 62,585 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EZGO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,585 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.