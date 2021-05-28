Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] moved down -3.33: Why It’s Important

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.74 at the close of the session, down -3.33%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Kintara Therapeutics Provides Positive Site Activation Update on GCAR Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial for Glioblastoma.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, announced that the VAL-083 treatment arm in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) has been activated in 15 U.S. sites as of May 14, 2021.

The trial, titled GBM AGILE (Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment), is a patient-centered, adaptive platform trial for registration evaluating multiple therapies for patients with newly-diagnosed and recurrent GBM. Since January 2021, GCAR has accelerated the pace of clinical site activation with increased awareness in the medical community of Kintara’s arm of the study. GCAR plans to enroll 150-200 patients in the Kintara arm of the study at 30 sites in the U.S. and Canada with potential to increase this total to 40 clinical trial centers.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 35.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.75 and lowest of $1.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.35, which means current price is +40.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 759.00K shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 2648598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16

How has KTRA stock performed recently?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.83. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 27.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5730, while it was recorded at 1.6100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5819 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -730.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -818.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -818.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -261.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$480,311 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTRA.

Insider trade positions for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.80% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 902,677, which is approximately 230.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 560,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in KTRA stocks shares; and SWISSPARTNERS LTD., currently with $0.49 million in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 1,794,947 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 48,596 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 382,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,225,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 559,063 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 48,596 shares during the same period.