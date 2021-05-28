Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is 38.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] traded at a high on 05/26/21, posting a 1.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.76. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GBCI, KIM, LMNX and VER.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GBCI).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4211111 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kimco Realty Corporation stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for KIM stock reached $8.95 billion, with 430.52 million shares outstanding and 420.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 4211111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $21.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $17, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on KIM stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 15 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.02, while it was recorded at 20.51 for the last single week of trading, and 15.73 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $8,254 million, or 94.50% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,781,848, which is approximately 1.838% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,021,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $789.33 million in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $649.24 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 17.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

191 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 59,242,008 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 32,786,802 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 305,574,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,603,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,264,058 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 7,480,039 shares during the same period.