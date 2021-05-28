Kellogg Company [K] moved down -0.83: Why It’s Important

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.18%. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Two Stars Align in New Kellogg’s® Little Debbie® Cosmic® Brownies Cereal.

Kellogg and Little Debbie® Bring Another Irresistibly Iconic Treat to Breakfast Tables Nationwide.

Hot off the heels of their first delicious collaboration, Kellogg and Little Debbie are joining forces to transform a classic childhood treat into cereal with new Kellogg’s® Little Debbie® Cosmic® Brownies Cereal.

Over the last 12 months, K stock rose by 0.18%. The one-year Kellogg Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.3. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.26 billion, with 342.00 million shares outstanding and 257.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, K stock reached a trading volume of 3274751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $67.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $77 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on K stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for K shares from 71 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 46.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.17, while it was recorded at 66.09 for the last single week of trading, and 63.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellogg Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.94 and a Gross Margin at +34.25. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 15.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.67. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 233.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $40,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

K Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellogg Company posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 3.22%.

Kellogg Company [K] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,413 million, or 88.50% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 59,965,169, which is approximately -0.827% of the company’s market cap and around 17.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,335,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.61 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 5.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 17,760,036 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 22,396,912 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 253,580,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,737,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,507,799 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 857,635 shares during the same period.