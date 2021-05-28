International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] is 13.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] loss -0.29% or -0.41 points to close at $143.38 with a heavy trading volume of 2869992 shares. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Pitney Bowes Taps IBM for Global Hybrid Cloud Transformation.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) announced an agreement under which IBM will deliver IT automation, machine learning and managed infrastructure services designed to help Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing to support its global business plan and goals.

It opened the trading session at $143.50, the shares rose to $143.989 and dropped to $143.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBM points out that the company has recorded 19.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 2869992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $111, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.81, while it was recorded at 144.10 for the last single week of trading, and 126.47 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corporation posted 2.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 5.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $72,056 million, or 57.80% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,696,744, which is approximately 1.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,286,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.22 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.43 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -0.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,079 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 23,841,191 shares. Additionally, 977 investors decreased positions by around 26,835,471 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 451,877,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,553,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,300,594 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 8,071,684 shares during the same period.