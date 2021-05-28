Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Is Currently 1.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] jumped around 0.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $49.67 at the close of the session, up 1.02%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Ingersoll Rand to Virtually Participate at 2021 Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vikram Kini, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM Eastern time.

A real-time webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock is now 9.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IR Stock saw the intraday high of $49.98 and lowest of $49.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.12, which means current price is +22.22% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 3226028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $55.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $37 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $53, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.56, while it was recorded at 49.20 for the last single week of trading, and 43.49 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 3.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.50. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of -$2,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 15.20%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $19,349 million, or 95.70% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 63,603,255, which is approximately -3.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.93 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 1.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 27,025,943 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 24,945,456 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 341,545,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,516,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,254,483 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,848,898 shares during the same period.