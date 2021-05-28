Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $2

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] price plunged by -5.91 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Great Panther Mining Announces Tucano Operational Update.

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL.

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX:GPR; NYSE-A:GPL) (“Great Panther” or the “Company”), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that wall movements have been detected in the west wall of the south-central portion of the Urucum Central South (“UCS”) open pit at Tucano, the Company’s wholly-owned mining operation in Brazil. Heavy rainfall, well above seasonal average, triggered higher phreatic levels in the west wall impacting slope stability. In order to ensure health and safety for workers, mining activities in UCS were temporarily halted. The mill will continue to receive ore from the Urucum North open pit and from stockpiles.

A sum of 9679454 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.39M shares. Great Panther Mining Limited shares reached a high of $0.78 and dropped to a low of $0.72 until finishing in the latest session at $0.73.

Guru’s Opinion on Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.08. With this latest performance, GPL shares dropped by -8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8067, while it was recorded at 0.8204 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8644 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Great Panther Mining Limited Fundamentals:

Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Great Panther Mining Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPL.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,519,409, which is approximately -3.773% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 10,048,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.32 million in GPL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $5.65 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly 10.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 2,999,086 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 11,312,315 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 50,990,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,301,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 596,543 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 4,483,899 shares during the same period.