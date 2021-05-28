Goldman slashes price target on Hexcel Corporation [HXL] – find out why.

Hexcel Corporation [NYSE: HXL] gained 7.43% or 4.15 points to close at $60.01 with a heavy trading volume of 1037363 shares. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Hexcel To Build New Center of Excellence for Advanced Composites Innovation in Utah.

Bringing up to 150 new high-paying jobs in 12 years.

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) is pleased to announce that Hexcel Corporation will build a flagship Center of Excellence for Research & Technology (R&T) to support next-generation developments in advanced composites technologies in Utah, adding up to 150 new high-paying jobs in the next 12 years.

It opened the trading session at $58.98, the shares rose to $60.40 and dropped to $58.745, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HXL points out that the company has recorded 13.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 745.08K shares, HXL reached to a volume of 1037363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hexcel Corporation [HXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HXL shares is $55.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HXL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hexcel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Hexcel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $40, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on HXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hexcel Corporation is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for HXL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for HXL stock

Hexcel Corporation [HXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.61. With this latest performance, HXL shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.09 for Hexcel Corporation [HXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.93, while it was recorded at 55.57 for the last single week of trading, and 47.81 for the last 200 days.

Hexcel Corporation [HXL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hexcel Corporation [HXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.18 and a Gross Margin at +16.16. Hexcel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.10.

Return on Total Capital for HXL is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hexcel Corporation [HXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.22. Additionally, HXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hexcel Corporation [HXL] managed to generate an average of $6,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Hexcel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Hexcel Corporation [HXL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hexcel Corporation posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HXL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hexcel Corporation [HXL]

There are presently around $4,819 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,981,406, which is approximately 4.62% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,463,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.93 million in HXL stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $274.42 million in HXL stock with ownership of nearly -1.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hexcel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Hexcel Corporation [NYSE:HXL] by around 13,950,999 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 7,668,171 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 64,643,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,262,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HXL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,332,066 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,437,788 shares during the same period.