For Snowflake Inc. [SNOW], Analyst sees a rise to $285. What next?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] traded at a high on 05/27/21, posting a 4.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $245.15. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Product revenue of $213.8 million, representing 110% year-over-year growth.

Remaining performance obligations of $1.4 billion, representing 206% year-over-year growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17691204 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Snowflake Inc. stands at 4.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.52%.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $69.92 billion, with 285.16 million shares outstanding and 111.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 17691204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $296.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $270 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 11.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 118.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.70.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.59, while it was recorded at 235.53 for the last single week of trading.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.87 and a Gross Margin at +58.84. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.06.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.14. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$216,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $41,593 million, or 61.90% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 32,989,621, which is approximately 272.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 32,221,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.58 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and SC US (TTGP), LTD., currently with $4.11 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 459 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 105,075,750 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 4,548,742 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 67,177,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,801,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,964,721 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,958,214 shares during the same period.