Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] is 1.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] closed the trading session at $21.21 on 05/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.35, while the highest price level was $21.34. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Eos Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, announced Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer, and Sagar Kurada, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:.

The Bank of America Securities Clean Energy Conference on May 27-28, 2021. The presentation will commence at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 27, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.78 percent and weekly performance of 41.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 810.30K shares, EOSE reached to a volume of 1943279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2721.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

EOSE stock trade performance evaluation

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.12. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 48.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.11% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.69 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.38, while it was recorded at 17.58 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -17422.83 and a Gross Margin at -2415.53. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31394.52.

Return on Total Capital for EOSE is now -60.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -280.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -282.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.11. Additionally, EOSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] managed to generate an average of -$818,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $368 million, or 44.60% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 6,531,279, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.54% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 2,515,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.11 million in EOSE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $42.91 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly -3.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 5,668,463 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,660,903 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,731,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,061,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,317,954 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,201,816 shares during the same period.