e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] Is Currently -3.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE: ELF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.63%. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Keys Soulcare Celebrates Every Body With New Restorative Body Care Offerings.

“My body is a powerful vessel. I praise my body. I love my body.” ~Alicia Keys.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005754/en/.

Over the last 12 months, ELF stock rose by 72.12%. The one-year e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.43. The average equity rating for ELF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.49 billion, with 49.46 million shares outstanding and 46.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 566.40K shares, ELF stock reached a trading volume of 1138043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $30.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ELF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 675.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ELF Stock Performance Analysis:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, ELF shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.69, while it was recorded at 28.92 for the last single week of trading, and 23.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.47 and a Gross Margin at +57.21. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.32.

Return on Total Capital for ELF is now 6.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.17. Additionally, ELF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] managed to generate an average of $85,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ELF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 325.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. go to 7.15%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,437 million, or 98.70% of ELF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,515,786, which is approximately 91.498% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,785,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.89 million in ELF stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $110.96 million in ELF stock with ownership of nearly 1.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE:ELF] by around 13,306,735 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 9,363,211 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 25,781,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,451,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELF stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,531,762 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,966,713 shares during the same period.