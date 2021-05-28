DZ Bank slashes price target on The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] – find out why.

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $44.275 during the day while it closed the day at $44.18. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Heinz Is Searching for Its First-Ever ‘Head Burger Artist’.

‘Art of the Burger’ contest winner will receive $25,000, consult on the next HEINZ condiment, travel to taste-test the best burgers in the U.S., and receive free HEINZ condiments for life.

Few things are more magical than burger night and the art of crafting the perfect burger. Every burger is a blank canvas, which makes HEINZ condiments the paint to create a burger masterpiece. That’s why this summer, HEINZ is honoring the best in burger artistry by searching for its first-ever “HEINZ Head Burger Artist.”.

The Kraft Heinz Company stock has also gained 1.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KHC stock has inclined by 18.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.52% and gained 27.47% year-on date.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $53.72 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 661.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 3075442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $42.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on KHC stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KHC shares from 34 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.43 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.43, while it was recorded at 44.17 for the last single week of trading, and 35.47 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +35.16. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.71. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $9,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kraft Heinz Company posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.70%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,319 million, or 80.20% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,444,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.96 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 4.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 504 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 42,292,345 shares. Additionally, 440 investors decreased positions by around 28,775,395 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 683,092,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,160,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,636,257 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,058,176 shares during the same period.