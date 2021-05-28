CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] is -26.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] slipped around -0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.21 at the close of the session, down -6.24%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that CymaBay Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, announced the grant of an inducement award to Dennis Kim, MD in connection with his appointment as the company’s Chief Medical Officer. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of CymBay approved the grant of a non-qualified stock option to purchase an aggregate of 390,000 shares of its common stock as an inducement material to Dr. Kim entering into employment with CymaBay in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering such grant.

This stock option grant has an exercise price of $4.37 per share, which is equal to the closing price of CymaBay’s common stock on May 17, 2021, the date of grant for the stock option. The stock option will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on May 17, 2022, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares in 36 equal monthly installments from May 17, 2022, subject to Dr. Kim’s continued employment with CymaBay on such vesting dates.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -26.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBAY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.48 and lowest of $4.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.06, which means current price is +10.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 870.55K shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 1773281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

How has CBAY stock performed recently?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, CBAY shares dropped by -9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.04 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -32.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.22. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,243,561 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.90.

Earnings analysis for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

Insider trade positions for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

There are presently around $249 million, or 81.30% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,958,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.75 million in CBAY stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $17.96 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 5,953,925 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,935,476 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 42,545,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,434,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,340 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,594,915 shares during the same period.