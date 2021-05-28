Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] gain 64.39% so far this year. What now?

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] loss -4.68% on the last trading session, reaching $7.94 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Chimerix to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Chimerix Inc. represents 80.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $696.02 million with the latest information. CMRX stock price has been found in the range of $7.82 to $8.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 684.91K shares, CMRX reached a trading volume of 1554133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Chimerix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $10 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Chimerix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimerix Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 124.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, CMRX shares dropped by -11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.54, while it was recorded at 7.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.67. Chimerix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -810.16.

Return on Total Capital for CMRX is now -47.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.99. Additionally, CMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] managed to generate an average of -$805,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Chimerix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chimerix Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]

There are presently around $401 million, or 56.50% of CMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRX stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,582,872, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,561,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.0 million in CMRX stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $37.4 million in CMRX stock with ownership of nearly 13.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimerix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] by around 22,765,883 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,354,355 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 22,050,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,170,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,865,272 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 857,761 shares during the same period.