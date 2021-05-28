Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] gain 286.65% so far this year. What now?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [NYSE: BBW] price surged by 17.34 percent to reach at $2.44. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Reports Increased Revenues and Pre-Tax Income in Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Exceeding Both 2020 and 2019 First Quarter Results and Raises Annual Guidance.

Generates $91.7 million in total revenues, an increase of 96.7% compared to the fiscal 2020 first quarter and 8.7% compared to the fiscal 2019 first quarter.

E-commerce demand expands by 87% compared to the fiscal 2020 first quarter.

A sum of 3348148 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 369.37K shares. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares reached a high of $18.1659 and dropped to a low of $13.77 until finishing in the latest session at $16.51.

The one-year BBW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -50.09. The average equity rating for BBW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBW shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2017, representing the official price target for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $13.50, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on BBW stock. On April 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for BBW shares from 13.50 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBW in the course of the last twelve months was 31.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BBW Stock Performance Analysis:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.99. With this latest performance, BBW shares gained by 111.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 307.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 640.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.60 for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 12.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.00.

Return on Total Capital for BBW is now -5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.88. Additionally, BBW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] managed to generate an average of -$6,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BBW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. go to 30.00%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $105 million, or 54.80% of BBW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBW stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 1,546,426, which is approximately 21.017% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,012,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.24 million in BBW stocks shares; and PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $8.72 million in BBW stock with ownership of nearly -21.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [NYSE:BBW] by around 1,568,422 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,707,781 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,180,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,456,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBW stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 812,191 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 636,768 shares during the same period.