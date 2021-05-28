BTIG Research slashes price target on Bumble Inc. [BMBL] – find out why.

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] gained 6.21% or 2.69 points to close at $45.98 with a heavy trading volume of 3619874 shares. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Bumble Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:.

J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Date: Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:55 p.m. ET.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, BMBL reached to a volume of 3619874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $62.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

Trading performance analysis for BMBL stock

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.93 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.92, while it was recorded at 42.15 for the last single week of trading.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.04 and a Gross Margin at +57.13. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.99.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bumble Inc. [BMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.16. Additionally, BMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.30.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bumble Inc. go to 79.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

There are presently around $6,181 million, or 71.70% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 85,817,716, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 5,697,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.64 million in BMBL stocks shares; and ACCEL GROWTH FUND V ASSOCIATES L.L.C., currently with $218.81 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 142,791,719 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,791,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 142,791,719 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.