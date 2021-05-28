Arrival [ARVL] fell -30.87% so far this year. What now?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.44 at the close of the session, up 0.78%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Arrival to Present at the Wolfe Global Transportation Conference on May 27 and the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on June 9.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the global company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its game-changing technologies, announced that members of its management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences:.

The Wolfe Global Transportation Conference on Thursday, May 27 at 1:00pm ET/6:00pm BST; and.

Arrival stock is now -30.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARVL Stock saw the intraday high of $20.42 and lowest of $19.0401 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.18, which means current price is +54.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 3055942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Cowen have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 1.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, ARVL shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.16, while it was recorded at 19.02 for the last single week of trading, and 18.59 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $838 million, or 8.30% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,925,781, which is approximately 772.182% of the company’s market cap and around 76.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,708,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.61 million in ARVL stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $114.7 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 37,344,651 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,688,240 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,099,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,131,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,630,623 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,086,382 shares during the same period.