Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] is 2.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ: AQMS] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.23 during the day while it closed the day at $3.07. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Aqua Metals Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

First Quarter and Recent Highlights:.

Advanced discussions with several potential license and equipment supply partners.

Aqua Metals Inc. stock has also gained 18.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AQMS stock has declined by -35.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 166.96% and gained 2.33% year-on date.

The market cap for AQMS stock reached $213.92 million, with 66.88 million shares outstanding and 66.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, AQMS reached a trading volume of 6054080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aqua Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Aqua Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $12, while Euro Pacific Capital kept a Buy rating on AQMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aqua Metals Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2376.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

AQMS stock trade performance evaluation

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.99. With this latest performance, AQMS shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 256.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 2.63 for the last 200 days.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14252.78 and a Gross Margin at -4970.37. Aqua Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23853.70.

Return on Total Capital for AQMS is now -33.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.83. Additionally, AQMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] managed to generate an average of -$1,226,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Aqua Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aqua Metals Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aqua Metals Inc. go to 35.00%.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38 million, or 24.70% of AQMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,804,308, which is approximately 20.287% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 2,320,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.94 million in AQMS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $3.28 million in AQMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aqua Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ:AQMS] by around 8,360,852 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,952,888 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,419,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,733,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQMS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,623,268 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,121,492 shares during the same period.