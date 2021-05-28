Akerna Corp. [KERN] Revenue clocked in at $13.90 million, up 25.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ: KERN] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.3257 during the day while it closed the day at $4.07. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Akerna Flash Report: Memorial Day weekend cannabis sales predicted to reach $238,000,000.

Adult-use and medical cannabis sales are predicted to peak on Friday, May 28th, as Americans prepare for the long holiday weekend.

Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), predicts that Memorial Day weekend will be high grossing for the marijuana retail industry, with approximately $238,000,000 in adult-use and medical sales over the four days (Friday 5/28 – Monday 5/31), with consumers and patients in the under 40 age group driving 61% of sales.

Akerna Corp. stock has also gained 11.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KERN stock has declined by -26.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.60% and gained 25.62% year-on date.

The market cap for KERN stock reached $96.66 million, with 15.06 million shares outstanding and 15.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, KERN reached a trading volume of 1608055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akerna Corp. [KERN]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Akerna Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akerna Corp. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for KERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

KERN stock trade performance evaluation

Akerna Corp. [KERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.51. With this latest performance, KERN shares dropped by -9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Akerna Corp. [KERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Akerna Corp. [KERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akerna Corp. [KERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.70 and a Gross Margin at +57.56. Akerna Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.70.

Return on Total Capital for KERN is now -30.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akerna Corp. [KERN] managed to generate an average of -$132,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Akerna Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akerna Corp. [KERN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akerna Corp. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -115.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KERN.

Akerna Corp. [KERN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 24.10% of KERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,163,647, which is approximately -9.004% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 700,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 million in KERN stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $3.01 million in KERN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akerna Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ:KERN] by around 2,685,435 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 749,775 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,233,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,669,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KERN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,380,866 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 239,117 shares during the same period.