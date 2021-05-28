Agora Inc. [API] gain 5.92% so far this year. What now?

Agora Inc. [NASDAQ: API] slipped around -0.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $41.90 at the close of the session, down -1.50%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Agora, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (“Agora”), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“We opened the year with another quarter of strong growth, as developers and innovators around the world continue to create new immersive experiences with our real time voice, video, chat and streaming APIs, transforming all industries,” said Tony Zhao, founder, chairman and CEO of Agora. “In particular, we are excited to see early signs of the emergence of next-generation use cases such as extended reality and metaverse on the Agora platform, and we are committed to helping developers to bring about groundbreaking innovations.”.

Agora Inc. stock is now 5.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. API Stock saw the intraday high of $43.3399 and lowest of $40.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 114.96, which means current price is +20.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, API reached a trading volume of 6485893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agora Inc. [API]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for API shares is $69.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on API stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Agora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Agora Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agora Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for API stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.35.

How has API stock performed recently?

Agora Inc. [API] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, API shares dropped by -23.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for API stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Agora Inc. [API]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.72, while it was recorded at 41.79 for the last single week of trading, and 50.43 for the last 200 days.

Agora Inc. [API]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

Earnings analysis for Agora Inc. [API]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agora Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for API. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agora Inc. go to 26.70%.

Insider trade positions for Agora Inc. [API]

81 institutional holders increased their position in Agora Inc. [NASDAQ:API] by around 10,110,512 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 5,119,117 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 33,346,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,576,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. API stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,698,848 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,605,498 shares during the same period.