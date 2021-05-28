AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] Revenue clocked in at $218.20 million, down -32.53% YTD: What’s Next?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] closed the trading session at $27.15 on 05/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.78, while the highest price level was $28.50. The company report on May 15, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING AbCellera Reports Q1 2021 Business Results.

In the release dated May 13, 2021, the “Program starts, cumulative” figure for the period ended March 31, 2021 in both the Key Business Metrics table and the following paragraph should read 54 instead of 52. The resulting percent change from the prior period (“Change %) in the table should read 15% instead of 11%.

The corrected release reads:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.53 percent and weekly performance of -14.60 percent. The stock has performed -9.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, ABCL reached to a volume of 1580651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $51.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

ABCL stock trade performance evaluation

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.60.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.52, while it was recorded at 30.57 for the last single week of trading.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +78.56. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.00.

Return on Total Capital for ABCL is now 42.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.82. Additionally, ABCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] managed to generate an average of $577,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,012 million, or 39.10% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 19,083,744, which is approximately -1.037% of the company’s market cap and around 23.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 10,450,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.83 million in ABCL stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $233.72 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly -2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 8,734,160 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 6,240,701 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 55,622,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,597,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,998,199 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,914,751 shares during the same period.