22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] Revenue clocked in at $27.90 million, up 129.55% YTD: What’s Next?

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] gained 4.99% on the last trading session, reaching $5.05 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2021 that 22nd Century to Participate in May and June 2021 Investor Conferences.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in May and June 2021:.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Stephens Food and Ag Disrupted Conference.

22nd Century Group Inc. represents 152.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $768.16 million with the latest information. XXII stock price has been found in the range of $4.89 to $5.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, XXII reached a trading volume of 3783996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2016, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.23. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 253.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 525.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.89 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.61 and a Gross Margin at +0.33. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.12.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.78. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$294,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XXII.

An analysis of insider ownership at 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]

There are presently around $177 million, or 29.00% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,304,013, which is approximately 98.935% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,169,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.68 million in XXII stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.78 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly 17.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII] by around 13,035,808 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,098,999 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 21,673,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,808,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,598,060 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 261,711 shares during the same period.