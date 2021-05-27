Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is -13.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] price plunged by -0.95 percent to reach at -$1.66. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Zscaler Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Third Quarter Highlights.

Revenue grows 60% year-over-year to $176.4 million.

A sum of 3218278 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.94M shares. Zscaler Inc. shares reached a high of $176.035 and dropped to a low of $170.31 until finishing in the latest session at $172.74.

The one-year ZS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.47. The average equity rating for ZS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $234.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $175 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZS stock. On March 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZS shares from 209 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 7.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 264.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, ZS shares dropped by -12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.88, while it was recorded at 170.55 for the last single week of trading, and 170.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zscaler Inc. Fundamentals:

Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ZS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zscaler Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 60.20%.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,570 million, or 42.10% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,431,008, which is approximately 11.173% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,829,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in ZS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $503.84 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 11.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

303 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 7,625,384 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 8,380,841 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 39,396,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,402,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,137,724 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,292,704 shares during the same period.