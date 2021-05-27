XL Fleet Corp. [XL] Revenue clocked in at $20.30 million, down -71.30% YTD: What’s Next?

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] traded at a high on 05/26/21, posting a 5.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.81. The company report on May 18, 2021 that XL Fleet Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America, announced first quarter 2021 financial results.

First Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3740963 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XL Fleet Corp. stands at 7.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.91%.

The market cap for XL stock reached $935.01 million, with 84.56 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.55M shares, XL reached a trading volume of 3740963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XL shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has XL stock performed recently?

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, XL shares dropped by -3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.61 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XL Fleet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.60 and a Current Ratio set at 38.00.

Insider trade positions for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]

There are presently around $165 million, or 18.10% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,830,342, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,964,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.19 million in XL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $12.62 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly 278.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 16,550,437 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,023,414 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,639,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,212,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,754,968 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,122,879 shares during the same period.