why Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $92.91

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] traded at a high on 05/26/21, posting a 3.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $92.49. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Royal Caribbean Group sets June return for sailing from the U.S.

Celebrity Cruises leads industry with first major cruise ship approved to sail from America.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has received approval to resume sailings from the United States after more than a year of suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 26, the cruise company will mark a long-awaited return with Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5869669 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Royal Caribbean Group stands at 3.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $24.07 billion, with 243.00 million shares outstanding and 218.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 5869669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $92.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.57.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.12. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.96 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.64, while it was recorded at 86.97 for the last single week of trading, and 74.88 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted -6.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]

There are presently around $15,725 million, or 67.80% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,623,560, which is approximately 15.612% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 22,080,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.36 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 18.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

394 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 31,946,554 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 12,929,647 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 125,137,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,014,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,598,768 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,231,546 shares during the same period.