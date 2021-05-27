why Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.06

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] traded at a high on 05/26/21, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.37. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences.

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021. Mr. Whelan will also take part in a virtual fireside chat during the conference at 1:20 p.m. Central Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Time). Mr. Krebs and Mr. Whelan will also participate in the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The Goldman Sachs Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference and the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference are virtual- and invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the following link:https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1460699&tp_key=ff932b216d.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5346474 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coeur Mining Inc. stands at 5.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.34%.

The market cap for CDE stock reached $2.57 billion, with 241.40 million shares outstanding and 239.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 5346474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $11.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 162.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has CDE stock performed recently?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.46, while it was recorded at 10.16 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

Insider trade positions for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $1,669 million, or 73.60% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,501,313, which is approximately -5.937% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,758,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.0 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $233.05 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 4.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 14,667,380 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 15,060,315 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 131,247,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,974,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,464,080 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,345,860 shares during the same period.