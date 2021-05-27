Wedbush lifts Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Skyline Champion Corporation [NYSE: SKY] surged by $8.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $52.2708 during the day while it closed the day at $52.04. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Skyline Champion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) (“Skyline Champion”) announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended April 3, 2021 (“fiscal 2021”). Results included an extra week during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the year ago period.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights (compared to Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020).

Skyline Champion Corporation stock has also gained 26.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SKY stock has inclined by 20.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.08% and gained 68.20% year-on date.

The market cap for SKY stock reached $2.91 billion, with 56.70 million shares outstanding and 51.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 403.91K shares, SKY reached a trading volume of 1306482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKY shares is $48.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Skyline Champion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Skyline Champion Corporation stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SKY shares from 27 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyline Champion Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SKY stock trade performance evaluation

Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.83. With this latest performance, SKY shares gained by 15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.11 for Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.37, while it was recorded at 44.37 for the last single week of trading, and 35.38 for the last 200 days.

Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skyline Champion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Skyline Champion Corporation posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 450.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyline Champion Corporation go to 14.30%.

Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,383 million, or 99.10% of SKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKY stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,822,805, which is approximately -12.643% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,332,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.7 million in SKY stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $133.21 million in SKY stock with ownership of nearly 0.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Skyline Champion Corporation [NYSE:SKY] by around 6,201,007 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 6,481,492 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 41,755,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,438,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,006,847 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 517,277 shares during the same period.