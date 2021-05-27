Wall Street Analyst Resumed Pacira BioSciences Inc. [PCRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pacira BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: PCRX] loss -4.70% or -3.12 points to close at $63.28 with a heavy trading volume of 1023757 shares. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Pacira BioSciences Announces Top-line Results from Phase 3 STRIDE Study Evaluating EXPAREL as a Lower Extremity Nerve Block.

— Study did not demonstrate statistical significance for primary endpoint of pain reduction from 0 to 96 hours for EXPAREL versus bupivacaine HCl –.

— EXPAREL achieves highly statistically significant reductions in pain and total opioid consumption from 24 to 96 hours versus bupivacaine HCl (p<0.01) --. It opened the trading session at $64.55, the shares rose to $65.31 and dropped to $61.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCRX points out that the company has recorded -1.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.49% lower than its most recent low trading price. If we look at the average trading volume of 430.22K shares, PCRX reached to a volume of 1023757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pacira BioSciences Inc. [PCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCRX shares is $80.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Pacira BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Pacira BioSciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCRX stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCRX shares from 72 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacira BioSciences Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCRX in the course of the last twelve months was 72.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for PCRX stock

Pacira BioSciences Inc. [PCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, PCRX shares dropped by -2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Pacira BioSciences Inc. [PCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.91, while it was recorded at 65.70 for the last single week of trading, and 64.02 for the last 200 days.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. [PCRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. [PCRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacira BioSciences Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacira BioSciences Inc. go to 33.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pacira BioSciences Inc. [PCRX]

There are presently around $3,172 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,173,487, which is approximately 1.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,506,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.17 million in PCRX stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $208.33 million in PCRX stock with ownership of nearly 19.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Pacira BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:PCRX] by around 3,293,851 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 3,706,343 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 43,132,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,132,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCRX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,284,090 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,006,252 shares during the same period.