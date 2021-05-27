Wall Street Analyst Resumed Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] slipped around -2.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $93.70 at the close of the session, down -2.14%. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Horizon Therapeutics plc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming conferences:.

Jefferies Virtual Health Care Conference.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock is now 28.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HZNP Stock saw the intraday high of $96.265 and lowest of $92.765 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 97.36, which means current price is +33.57% above from all time high which was touched on 05/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, HZNP reached a trading volume of 1232186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $114.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 38.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has HZNP stock performed recently?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, HZNP shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.74, while it was recorded at 94.70 for the last single week of trading, and 80.93 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

There are presently around $18,760 million, or 90.20% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,504,397, which is approximately 2.932% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,377,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.31 billion in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly 5.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

275 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 17,949,252 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 18,348,955 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 163,915,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,213,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,122,872 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,674,635 shares during the same period.