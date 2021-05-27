Wall Street Analyst Initiated Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] jumped around 2.92 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.64 at the close of the session, up 9.21%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that BLINK CHARGING ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS.

Blink-owned charging stations contracted or deployed during the quarter grew by over 370% compared to the first quarter 2020.

Blink Charging Co. stock is now -18.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLNK Stock saw the intraday high of $34.90 and lowest of $32.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.50, which means current price is +38.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 2488845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $34.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on BLNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 195.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

How has BLNK stock performed recently?

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.35. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1961.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.01, while it was recorded at 33.19 for the last single week of trading, and 28.03 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -281.47 and a Gross Margin at -185.18. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -286.45.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -96.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$196,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.50 and a Current Ratio set at 35.00.

Earnings analysis for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

Insider trade positions for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

There are presently around $405 million, or 28.20% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,462,885, which is approximately 907.876% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,522,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.74 million in BLNK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $35.58 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly -2.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 6,063,764 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 2,067,657 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,552,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,683,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,733,614 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 606,950 shares during the same period.