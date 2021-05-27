Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.75%. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Weber Shandwick Wins Campaign of the Year at 2021 PRWeek Global Awards.

– Agency Teams Honored With Most Awards of Any Firm -.

– Weber Shandwick Mexico CEO Amanda Berenstein Named Best PR Professional in LATAM; Weber Shandwick MENAT CEO Ziad Hasbani Named Best PR Professional in Middle East -.

Over the last 12 months, IPG stock rose by 82.30%. The one-year The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.21. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.97 billion, with 391.50 million shares outstanding and 390.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, IPG stock reached a trading volume of 4183241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $33.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $24, while MoffettNathanson kept a Buy rating on IPG stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 20 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.78, while it was recorded at 33.10 for the last single week of trading, and 24.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 14.10%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,856 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 48,217,364, which is approximately 5.301% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,844,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.16 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly 5.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

281 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 31,500,548 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 26,106,880 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 334,691,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,298,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,369,172 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,521,577 shares during the same period.