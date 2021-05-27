Vertical Research lifts Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canadian National Railway Company [NYSE: CNI] gained 2.26% on the last trading session, reaching $107.77 price per share at the time. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Kansas City Southern Buyout.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Kansas City Southern (“KCS”) (NYSE: KSU) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to KCS’s agreement to be acquired by Canadian National Railway Company (“CNI”) (NYSE: CNI). Under the terms of the agreement, KCS’s shareholders will receive 1.129 shares of CNI and $200.00 in cash per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-kansas-city-southern.

Canadian National Railway Company represents 711.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.83 billion with the latest information. CNI stock price has been found in the range of $105.27 to $107.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, CNI reached a trading volume of 3792916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNI shares is $121.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Canadian National Railway Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian National Railway Company stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CNI shares from 116 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian National Railway Company is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNI in the course of the last twelve months was 58.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CNI stock

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, CNI shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.47, while it was recorded at 105.29 for the last single week of trading, and 109.06 for the last 200 days.

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Canadian National Railway Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian National Railway Company posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian National Railway Company go to 9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]

There are presently around $42,748 million, or 77.80% of CNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNI stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 32,929,380, which is approximately -0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 31,802,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in CNI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.45 billion in CNI stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

327 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian National Railway Company [NYSE:CNI] by around 22,582,745 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 21,002,843 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 353,076,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,661,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,843,523 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,774,687 shares during the same period.