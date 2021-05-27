Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Revenue clocked in at $4.80 billion, up 29.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.65% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.14%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Under Armour Increases its Minimum Pay Rate to $15 Per Hour.

Majority of the Retail and Distribution House teammates will see a pay rise starting on June 6.

, Under Armour announced up to a 50% increase in its minimum pay rate for hourly teammates in the United States and Canada. Hourly rates will increase from a minimum of $10 per hour to $15 per hour ($15.25 Canadian dollars per hour in Canada), which will go into effect on June 6. As a result, more than 8,000 part-time and full-time teammates – approximately 90% of the Retail and Distribution House (DH) workforce – will see a compensation increase.

Over the last 12 months, UAA stock rose by 130.70%. The one-year Under Armour Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.13. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.42 billion, with 456.01 million shares outstanding and 383.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, UAA stock reached a trading volume of 5762990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $25.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $25 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAA stock. On May 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 22 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.47 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.79, while it was recorded at 21.60 for the last single week of trading, and 17.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

UAA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 20.00%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,988 million, or 97.40% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,712,153, which is approximately 0.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,897,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.59 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $204.0 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 152.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 43,776,360 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 30,816,639 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 105,272,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,865,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,097,515 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,727,853 shares during the same period.