The New York Times Company [NYT] Stock trading around $42.55 per share: What’s Next?

The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] price plunged by -2.39 percent to reach at -$1.04. The company report on May 18, 2021 that The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced that it will participate in the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 25. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. E.T. and will feature Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer of The New York Times Company. This presentation will be conducted virtually.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the company’s website at http://investors.nytco.com/investors/events-and-presentations, and an archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

A sum of 1465810 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. The New York Times Company shares reached a high of $43.74 and dropped to a low of $42.525 until finishing in the latest session at $42.55.

The one-year NYT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.17. The average equity rating for NYT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The New York Times Company [NYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The New York Times Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The New York Times Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on NYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The New York Times Company is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 32.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NYT Stock Performance Analysis:

The New York Times Company [NYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, NYT shares dropped by -8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for The New York Times Company [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.62, while it was recorded at 42.66 for the last single week of trading, and 46.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The New York Times Company Fundamentals:

The New York Times Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

NYT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The New York Times Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The New York Times Company go to 11.95%.

The New York Times Company [NYT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,627 million, or 94.90% of NYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,438,682, which is approximately -1.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,093,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.11 million in NYT stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $432.6 million in NYT stock with ownership of nearly 20.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT] by around 17,858,506 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 22,794,698 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 115,085,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,738,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,940,583 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,659,677 shares during the same period.