Suzano S.A. [SUZ] Is Currently -2.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Suzano S.A. [NYSE: SUZ] traded at a low on 05/26/21, posting a -2.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.78. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Suzano SA to Host Earnings Call.

Suzano SA (NYSE:SUZ) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77906.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1217761 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Suzano S.A. stands at 2.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.69%.

The market cap for SUZ stock reached $15.89 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 736.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 629.57K shares, SUZ reached a trading volume of 1217761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suzano S.A. [SUZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUZ shares is $16.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Suzano S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Suzano S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suzano S.A. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20.

How has SUZ stock performed recently?

Suzano S.A. [SUZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, SUZ shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for Suzano S.A. [SUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.68, while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.97 for the last 200 days.

Suzano S.A. [SUZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suzano S.A. [SUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.41 and a Gross Margin at +34.76. Suzano S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.21.

Return on Total Capital for SUZ is now 9.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suzano S.A. [SUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,066.90. Additionally, SUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,043.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suzano S.A. [SUZ] managed to generate an average of -$306,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Insider trade positions for Suzano S.A. [SUZ]

Positions in Suzano S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Suzano S.A. [NYSE:SUZ] by around 7,243,411 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,140,463 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,556,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,940,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUZ stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,847,335 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,881,268 shares during the same period.