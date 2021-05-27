Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] moved down -0.35: Why It’s Important

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] closed the trading session at $23.08 on 05/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.965, while the highest price level was $23.23. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Suncor Energy’s updated corporate strategy increases shareholder returns and accelerates reductions in GHG emissions with an objective to be net-zero by 2050.

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars, unless noted otherwise.

In alignment with its Purpose to provide trusted energy that enhances people’s lives while caring for each other and the earth, Suncor will share its updated strategy focused on increasing shareholder returns and accelerating its progress in reducing GHG emissions with an objective to be net-zero by 2050.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.54 percent and weekly performance of 1.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, SU reached to a volume of 6439185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.80, while it was recorded at 23.20 for the last single week of trading, and 17.63 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.43. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.51.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.90. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of -$343,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,057 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 76,421,475, which is approximately 10.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 59,934,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in SU stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $1.28 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -30.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 138,288,930 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 155,126,558 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 618,932,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 912,348,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,406,756 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 69,120,929 shares during the same period.