Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on International Paper Company [IP] – find out why.

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] closed the trading session at $63.58 on 05/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.58, while the highest price level was $64.89. The company report on May 20, 2021 that International Paper Launches Signature Pro Bono Initiative.

Campaign Will Assist Individuals Living in Underserved Communities.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

International Paper (NYSE: IP) announced the kick-off of the Signature Pro Bono Initiative, marking a significant milestone for the legal community in Tennessee and for individuals living in the state’s underserved communities. As part of the Tennessee Pro Bono Services Alliance, this initiative will help deliver equal justice to Tennessee residents by focusing specifically on expungement, voter rights restoration and driver’s license reinstatement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.88 percent and weekly performance of 0.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, IP reached to a volume of 3772453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $61.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

IP stock trade performance evaluation

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 11.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.46 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.68, while it was recorded at 63.46 for the last single week of trading, and 49.09 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.30. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $9,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Paper Company [IP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Company posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 97.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 25.83%.

International Paper Company [IP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,274 million, or 83.40% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,153,278, which is approximately 15.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,261,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.18 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -7.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 20,699,479 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 20,920,586 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 277,247,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,867,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,376,645 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,379,335 shares during the same period.