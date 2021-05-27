RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Revenue clocked in at $593.70 million, down -62.66% YTD: What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] slipped around -0.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.02 at the close of the session, down -2.13%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: National Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Announces it is Investigating Claims Against RLX Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

Labaton Sucharow, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX” or “the Company”) (NYSE:RLX) for violations of the securities laws.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The investigation focuses on whether RLX issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.00M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 3263129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $20.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.23.

How has RLX stock performed recently?

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.93.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 11.53 for the last single week of trading.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

107 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 75,241,193 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,241,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,241,193 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.