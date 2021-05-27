Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] Stock trading around $10.77 per share: What’s Next?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] closed the trading session at $10.77 on 05/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.31, while the highest price level was $11.2982. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) Investigation.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Rekor Systems, Inc. (“Rekor” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:REKR). Investors who purchased Rekor securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com

The investigation concerns whether Rekor and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.46 percent and weekly performance of 1.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 125.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -57.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, REKR reached to a volume of 1309739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

REKR stock trade performance evaluation

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, REKR shares dropped by -57.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.37, while it was recorded at 11.22 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.31 and a Gross Margin at +46.92. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.20.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -43.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$128,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rekor Systems Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $132 million, or 31.70% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC with ownership of 2,025,937, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,309,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.1 million in REKR stocks shares; and COLLABORATIVE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $11.71 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 9,497,461 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,667,447 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,136,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,300,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,547,580 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,244 shares during the same period.